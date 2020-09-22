Beta Inland Over Texas – Rain Chances Up Here Later This Week

Beta made landfall over Texas and we’ll have to watch what’s left over from that system later this week. The official track from the National Hurricane Center brings the remnants of Beta closer to us by Thursday into Friday.

Our chance of much needed rain increases by then. While the Shoals received over three inches in spots earlier this month, Huntsville International Airport hasn’t seen much. It’s only rained three days with a minimal total of 0.18″. We could end up with a couple of inches from Beta later this week.





Here is a look at one model showing the rain totals later this week. We’ll see where some of the heavier rain sets up. This is highly dependent on the track of Beta.

