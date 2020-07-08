Best Comet In Years Visible From Tennessee Valley

One of the best looking comets in years has been visible from the Tennessee Valley recently, and will be for a couple more days.

Photo Courtesy Dan Durda

Photo courtesy Bobby Harrison Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)

Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) will only be visible from North Alabama for a couple more days, so if you want to get a glimpse, your time is running out. Here’s how to see it.

Diagram of Huntsville Sky looking Northeast at 5 AM 7/9/2020

You’ll have to be an early riser. Your best view will be about 30-45 minutes pre-sunrise (Sunrise tomorrow is 5:41 a.m. and 5:42 a.m. on Friday). The comet will be visible low on the horizon of the northeast sky. It will be similar in brightness to the North Star (Polaris), so it should be visible to the naked eye, but it will look even better through binoculars or a telescope. Some patchy fog and clouds will be possible both Thursday and Friday mornings, so hopefully the Northeast horizon is clear for viewing!

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook