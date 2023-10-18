We continue to deal with a lack of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley. Thankfully a weak cold front tracking through the region will bring the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms late Thursday through Friday morning.

Cloud cover will build into the region Wednesday night ahead of the front as moisture streams into the region. An increase in moisture content over the region will support the chance for rain showers.

October 18 marks “Fall Severe Weather Awareness Day” in Alabama

An initial line of showers is forecast to move through the area from west to east Thursday morning. Northwest Alabama will have the best chance to see showers during this time period as models are hinting at this line breaking apart before making it into the Northeast parts of the area.

The better chance for scattered showers will be Thursday evening through Friday morning. Along with the shower chance, with just enough instability isolated storms are possible across areas west of I-65. While the majority of this rainfall looks to remain light, brief downpours will be possible.

The area could really benefit from a soaking rain, unfortunately, this system will not bring us that. Rain totals on average will range from 0.25-0.60 inches. Localized higher amounts will be possible in areas that see a downpour or thunderstorm.

Along with the beneficial rainfall, the passage of this front will lead to an increase in winds. Winds Thursday will be out of the south gusting upwards of 20 mph ahead of the front. By midday Friday, winds shift out of the northwest and will gust upwards of 25 mph.

Make sure you have any loose fall decorations secured so they don’t blow away.

Rain Deficit:

Rain has been little to come by for the region lately with the majority of us now experiencing moderate drought conditions. When looking at the month of October, many locations are now observing a rain deficit near or over 1.50 inches. For Huntsville specifically, the rain deficit for the month is now at 1.62 inches.

Any rainfall from this system, no matter the amount will be beneficial to the area. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest updates on this rain chance.