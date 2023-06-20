Happy first day of Summer Tennessee Valley! Summer will officially begin at 9:58 am Wednesday and it will also be the longest day of the year.

This year the first day of Summer is looking to be cooler than normal with scattered showers. This will be associated with a cut-off low-pressure system settled to the northeast of the region. Scattered showers will develop late Wednesday morning and increase in coverage through the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the low 80s.

While it will be cooler than average, it will not be the coolest first day of summer on record for Huntsville. In 1997, the high temperature only reached 76 degrees which is nearly 15 degrees below average. The hottest was in 1933 when temperatures across the area warmed to over 100 degrees.

Normal Summer For Huntsville

During a normal summer season in Huntsville, the average temperature is 80.1 degrees. This temperature is the combination of both the high and low temperatures from June through August. Summer-time showers and storms are common during the afternoon and evening which could lead to heavy rain. The normal rainfall for Huntsville is 12.10 inches.

Last year, Huntsville observed a top-five driest and also top-five hottest summer on record. The average temperature of summer 2022 was 81.5 degrees, making it the fourth-warmest on record. The warmest on record occurred in 2010 when the average was 83.5 degrees. Last year, Huntsville observed the fifth-driest summer on record with rainfall totaling 6.15 inches.

Stick with the Weather Authority through the Summer to keep you updated on any storms that may develop!