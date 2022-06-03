It is crazy to think May has ended and we are three days into June already! During the month of May, we saw multiple dry days which led to abnormally dry conditions for the area. Thankfully, we did see rainfall which was very beneficial for the area. One of the notable moments in May was on May 22nd when Huntsville broke its record for daily maximum rainfall. In Decatur, the rain total was 0.78 inches, which is the second-highest daily rainfall for May 22nd. The lowest temperature for the month was on May 7th when the high only reached 65 degrees.

Daily Rainfall Record Broken In Huntsville

The average temperature, the combination of high and low temperatures, was 73 degrees. When comparing this to the normal temperature, 71.3 degrees, this may be 1.7 degrees warmer. It certainly isn’t the warmest May on record, this occurred in 1962 when the average temperature was 76.1 degrees; this year is the 12th warmest on record.

When it comes to rainfall, we had a pretty dry spell between May 8th and the 21st. This led to abnormally dry conditions across the Tennessee Valley. Although Huntsville saw 4.37 inches of rain during the month of May, it was still 0.30 inches lower than the average for the month. As mentioned before, the record daily rainfall was broken on May 22nd when Huntsville received 2.13 inches.

Dust Devils Form In NW Alabama Sunday

The average temperature, the combination of high and low temperatures, was 72.6 degrees. When comparing this to the normal temperature, 71.3 degrees, this may be 1.3 degrees warmer. It certainly isn’t the warmest May on record, this occurred in 2018 when the average temperature was 76 degrees; this year is the 15th warmest on record.

When it comes to rainfall, the Muscle Shoals area saw 3.64 inches, this was nearly an inch lower than the average for the month. The wettest May on record for this area was in 1983 when 11.86 inches fell.

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed Near Falkville – Storms Cause Damage In Morgan County

What Will June Bring



Monthly Outlooks From The Climate Prediction Center

So far, in the month of June, we have seen some pretty warm temperatures and even some rainfall. The Climate Prediction Center, CPC, is forecasting the southeast will see above-average temperatures. Specifically in the Tennessee Valley, we have a 33-40 percent chance of seeing above-average temperatures. When it comes to precipitation, CPC is forecasting the Tennessee Valley will see near average rainfall.