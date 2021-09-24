Beautiful Weather For College Football This Week

Great weather in store for the Saturday slate of games!



AUBURN: A bit warm in Auburn for the start of the game, but not too uncomfortable. Temperatures start out in the 80s, dropping into the 70s in the 4th quarter. The sky will be clear, and wind will be out of the West-Northwest at around 10 mph.



ALABAMA: Cool and comfortable in Tuscaloosa for the Bama game. Temperatures start out in the 70s, dropping to the 60s by the 4th quarter. The sky will be mostly clear, and wind will be out of the North-Northwest around 10 mph.



ALABAMA A&M: The weather in Mobile for the top ranked Bulldogs looks nice. Temperatures start in the 80s, and drop to the 70s by the 4th Quarter. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will be out of the Northeast around 10 mph.



UNA: The Lions’ trip to Louisiana should also have nice weather. Temperatures start in the 80s, and drop into the 70s by the 4th Quarter. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will be out of the Northeast around 10 mph.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

