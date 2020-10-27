Be Prepared For Power Outages And Wind Damage Wednesday Night

Tropical Storm Zeta is now in the Southern Gulf, and will be a fast moving storm as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Zeta’s track will take it across the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coast before it moves inland over Alabama and Georgia. Keep up with the track of Zeta using our interactive map below:

While Zeta won’t be as strong as storms like Laura and Sally were, the impacts this storm has further inland may be more significant because of how quickly it will be moving northward. As Zeta moves through Alabama, a wide swath of gusty winds will cause issues, including here in North Alabama late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

These winds could lead to power outages and wind damage across North Alabama, Southern Tennessee, and Northwest Georgia. Now is the time to prepare for these winds across the Tennessee Valley.

Make SURE your phone is charged, and charge any battery banks or external power supplies if you have them. Making sure you have batteries and working flashlights or lanterns is also a good idea. If you’ve got any special decorations outside for Fall or Halloween, it’s time to bring those indoors and secure any loose lawn or patio furniture. We’ll keep you up to date on Zeta’s impacts on News 19, online here on WHNT.com, and on the Live Alert 19 app.

– Alex Puckett

