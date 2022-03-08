It seems like it happens every year. Mother Nature teases us with a warm, dry weekend, and boom….she hits us with a shot of winter. She’s at it again this weekend. We were in the upper 70s last Saturday and Sunday. This weekend won’t even be close.

There is a chance of snow this weekend. It’s only Tuesday, but Friday night into Saturday could be interesting! Check back for further updates as we get closer to Saturday. Snow or no snow, it’s going to be COLD! Highs Saturday stay in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s all day. Sunday morning’s lows dip into the lower 20s. Some could see upper teens. It’s almost ‘unfair’ to have that type of temperature swing. It’s March and every year it’s a battle of winter and spring.

Extended Forecast

Below normal temperatures stay with us through the middle of March. The good news for warm weather lovers, the long-duration cold events are gone. It won’t stay brutal cold for more than a day or two. The stronger March sun helps us out in that category.

Below-average temperatures from March 14 -18.