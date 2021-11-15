Back half of November expected to bring below-average temperatures

Below-average temperatures

The coldest high temperature for the month so far was 49 degrees on November 4 and the warmest was 76 degrees on the 9th. The average monthly temperature to date, which factors the lows and highs, is 50.5 degrees. So far this month, 12 days have been below average which is 80 percent of days.

Temperature Outlook

While the next few days look to bring above-average temperatures, things look to flip in the extended forecast. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook for temperature shows that there’s a good chance we have below-average temperatures in our area. Average lows this time of year are in the low 40s and average highs are in the low 60s.