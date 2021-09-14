Atlantic shows no signs of slowing down

Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning near Sargent Beach, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Since landfall, the movement has slowed and it continues to weaken since it no longer is over the warm waters of the Gulf.

The circulation from this system will act as a conveyor belt to usher tropical air into the region. This is the reason the threat for scattered showers and storms continues through the extended forecast period. On top of the threat of rainfall, we will continue to deal with the humidity with dew point values in the low 70s expected.

Develpment in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor two areas closely for development in the next 48 hours. There is the potential to see our next named storm of the season, ‘Odette’, by Thursday morning. Even if a system were to develop, we will not see any immediate impacts here in Northern Alabama.

Here is the latest advisory from the National Weather Service:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located a few hundred miles south/sosuth-east of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conductive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 15 mpgh over the eastern Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours: high (70%)

Formation chance through 5 days: high (90%) A trough of low-pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Enviornmental conditions are forecasted to be conductive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves north-northwestward to northward across the western Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours: medium (40%)

Formation chance through 5 days: medium (60%)

