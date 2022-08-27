So far, it has been slow going to what is expected to be an active Atlantic hurricane season. There really has not been much to talk about over the past few months, but now that we are nearing the peak of hurricane season some storms could be ready to form.

We are now nearing the end of August and there have only been three named storms this season. Looking at the climatological average from 1991-2020 we would have had six named storms by this time. In addition to having six named storms, two of those would have been hurricanes, based on the seasonal average. This season we have yet to have a hurricane develop in the Atlantic.

It has been a total of 55 days since our last named storm. That was Tropical Storm Collin back on July 2-3. The reason for the slow start to this hurricane season has a lot to do with the conditions over the Atlantic. There has been a lot of Saharan dust that has been suppressing any development. However, conditions are becoming more favorable in parts of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of areas that may develop into storms in the coming days. The first area to watch is a little closer to home. A low-pressure system sitting in the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days. This system will continue to track to the west over the days to come.

Another area to watch is out over the open Atlantic. This area of disorganized showers and storms has a 30 percent chance of development within the next five days.

Both of these systems are worth watching in the days to come. The Weather Authority will be watching these systems and bringing you the latest updates.