Wednesday morning’s commute will bring showers to the Tennessee Valley. Make sure you have your umbrella before heading out. While showers will move through from time to time, the day won’t be a washout. Thunderstorms may move in by Wednesday evening.

A weather system, including a cold front, will push a line of heavy rain and possible strong storms our way from Mississippi Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rainfall of 0.50 to 0.75 inches will be possible. Storms may bring winds of 50-55 mph.

Outside of any storms, it will be a windy period. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph which could lead to a few power outages.

