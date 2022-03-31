Heavy rain overnight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an *AREAL FLOOD WARNING* for parts of Madison County. There could be flooding issues through the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Here is the text:
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
  following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
  and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 1232 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
    have fallen.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
    Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.