Heavy rain overnight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an *AREAL FLOOD WARNING* for parts of Madison County. There could be flooding issues through the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Here is the text:

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1232 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.