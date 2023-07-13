As of 7/13/23

The Weather Authority is watching an organized area of thunderstorms in the Atlantic. It’s possible that this is the next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of low pressure a 70 percent chance of forming into a sub-tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

If it does form, it would be named “Don.” A sub-tropical storm is one that has features of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. The latest advisory shows that the center is becoming more defined.

We’ll watch this in the coming days but it wouldn’t have any impact on the continental U.S.