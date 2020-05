The National Hurricane Center is tracking a cluster of showers and storms along Florida’s east coast associated with an elongated trough and weak surface low.

Tropical development unlikely, but needs to be monitored

This system is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression, but will bring heavy downpours, strong surf, and rip currents to parts of the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts.

Here’s the 8AM EDT tropical weather outlook from the NHC.

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the broad trough of low pressure extending across central Florida and the adjacent Atlantic waters. 1. Showers and thunderstorms located over extreme northeastern Florida, adjacent Atlantic waters, and the northwestern Bahamas are associated with an elongated surface trough interacting with an upper-level disturbance. Although a weak surface low has formed within the trough near Orlando, Florida, little if any further development of this system is expected due to land interaction, strong upper-level winds, and an abundance of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The broad disturbance is forecast to move northward today and Wednesday, remaining inland or near the coasts of northeastern Florida and Georgia. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of coastal sections of northeastern Florida and Georgia today, and over portions of the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas through Wednesday. For additional information, see products from your local National Weather Service office. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 PM EDT today, or earlier if necessary. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent. Forecaster Stewart National hurricane center 8am EDT Special Tropical Weather Outlook

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook