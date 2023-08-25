As of 5 pm Friday

The red ‘X’ is an area of interest the Weather Authority is watching for possible tropical development. Model data continues to show a closed circulation developing. The National Hurricane Center gives the area an 80 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

Looking at some ensemble data, a tropical system does look to develop but it’s too soon to say the strength or exactly where it will go. Long-range forecast models track the system toward Florida by the middle of next week.

GFS computer weather model

The GFS computer weather model shows the system making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. The ECMWF shows it making a Florida landfall but farther south, closer to Cedar Key, Florida. It’s important to know that things will definitely change as we get into next week so make sure you keep checking back. We’ll update you on how this may or may not influence Alabama weather.