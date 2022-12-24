There is no doubt that this cold air has been unprecedented across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. We have even broken local records for how cold it has been over the past couple of days.

On Friday, Muscle Shoals set a new record for the coldest daytime high for December 23. The new record stands at 16 degrees, breaking the old record of 17 set back in 1989. In Huntsville, Friday’s high was 20, with the record coldest high being 16 degrees in 1989.

While it has been cold and it will continue to be cold for a little while longer, it is not the longest that Huntsville has been below freezing. Back in 2000, we were below freezing for a total of 5 days straight. In the Shoals, there was a period of 4 days and 22 hours below freezing back in the year 2000.

The cold will only be here for a little while longer and warmer weather is on the way. Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest forecast.