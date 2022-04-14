April’s full moon is called the Pink Moon and you will have an opportunity to catch it this weekend. The full moon will rise at 7:22 PM on Saturday, April 16, and set the following morning at 6:47 AM.

This full moon gets its name from the pink wildflowers that typically bloom during the month of April. Contrary to the name, the moon itself will not appear to be pink.

However, the moon can appear to be orange, especially when it is near the horizon. This is due to particulates in the atmosphere and how the light reflected from the moon is scattered through it.

It may be difficult to catch this upcoming full moon, because of some cloud cover and showers this weekend.