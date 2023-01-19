Winds will be picking up today across the Tennesee Valley. Winds will be out of the west today at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 at times.

Because of these gusty conditions, a wind advisory has been issued for the following counties in Alabama: Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and Dekalb. In Tennessee: Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, and Franklin counties are included in the wind advisory.

This wind advisory will be in effect from noon today until 6 this evening. Be sure to secure items outside, and be prepared for the possibility of power outages.