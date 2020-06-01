Another Tropical Storm Possible Later This Week

Today is the first day of hurricane season for the Atlantic basin. We’ve already had Arthur and Bertha. We may have Cristobal later this week. Moisture over the Yucatan Peninsula could head to the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week as our next tropical depression.

Heavy storms over Central America Monday Morning

The National Hurricane Center gives this a 70% (HIGH) chance of development over the next five days.

Where is this system going?

It’s too early to tell as guidance has the system all over the place. It’s something we’ll have to monitor in the coming days.

Models are in disagreement on where this system is going.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

The remnants of Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda are currently located inland near the Guatemala-Yucatan Border.

This large disturbance is forecast to move slowly northward Monday morning, followed by a northwestward motion through the afternoon, and the center of the low pressure system could emerge over the southeastern Bay of Campeche by Monday evening. If the remnants move back over water, environmental conditions appear conducive to support some development, and a new tropical depression could form while the system moves little through the middle of this week. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days. For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products from your national meteorological service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.