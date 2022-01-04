Another System Thursday: A Cold Rain Likely With Some Snow Possible

Another system arrives in the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. This one won’t be as strong as the last, but some snow is possible Thursday. Right now, rain developing through the morning Thursday with temperatures in the 30s. Highs only reach the lower to middle 40s with some locations staying in the 30s especially in Tennessee. Northern locations have a greater chance at snow this time. Here is a look at futurecast:

8am Thursday Morning

Noon Thursday

This is only one model. Could there be more snow further south? Sure. Some data suggests light snow further south through the day Thursday. It’s only Tuesday, so there is time for adjustments.

It gets very cold Friday morning behind the system with lows in the teens early and highs only reaching the middle 30s. It warms up next week with a cold rain by Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Thursday!

Ben Smith