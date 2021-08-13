Another System In the Central Atlantic – Could Be “Grace” Soon

It didn’t take long for the Tropical Atlantic to heat up. Less than two weeks ago, we had nothing. Now we could have two named storms in the Atlantic Basin. Fred moves through the Florida Keys Saturday and approaches the Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday. Rain is likely for the Tennessee Valley with Fred. Now we watch another system in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 70% chance of development in the two to five days. Models are having a tough time with the forecast right now, but will have a better handle on its forecast over the weekend.

Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 A small low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity primarily west of the center. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. The system is forecast to move generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic, reaching portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night, and Virgin Islands on Sunday. Interests in these locations should monitor the progress of this disturbance. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Grace is next!