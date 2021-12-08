Another round of strong to severe storms late Friday into Saturday

After starting off this week with severe weather, it has been calm and sunny for Wednesday. This all changes as we head towards Friday and the first half of the weekend. A strong cold front will approach the region bringing another round of showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley. This activity looks to be scattered in coverage on Friday before becoming more widespread late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area at a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms from 8 am Friday to 8 am Sunday. The greatest chance for severe weather to develop here in the Tennessee Valley looks to be after the midnight hour Saturday morning. Heavy rain, strong winds, and even tornadoes will be possible.

Storms will start off as clusters or supercells before becoming more linear in nature. This line of storms will develop along the cold front and is expected to move through during the early morning hours on Saturday. With these storms arriving during the overnight hours, it makes it even more dangerous for residents in the area. Take the necessary steps now and have a way to receive weather alerts that are issued! Stick with the News 19 Weather Authority for the latest.