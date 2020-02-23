Another Round Of Soaking Rain Monday

Here we go again with another round of rain. Showers will already be in progress by daybreak, and we will see waves of showers through the day.

There could be a rumble of thunder or two, but we won’t have the ingredients in place for severe weather.

Rain may be a little bit heavy at times. I don’t expect this to cause any flash flooding, but it could cause some minor flooding of low lying areas. Rainfall totals approach 1 inch across the area, with some spots seeing closer to 2 inches.

We start to dry out on Tuesday, but more rain and cold air move in later this week. We talk about whether or not that will bring a winter weather chance over on the forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook