Another Round Of Rain Mid-Week

Our next system will develop east of the Rockies and push southeast towards the Gulf Coast through the first half of this week.

Despite the surface low diving well south of the Tennessee Valley, strong upper level support will lead to fairly widespread showers across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

We’re not talking about quite as much rain with this round, probably on the order of a quarter inch to a half inch for most.

Another round of showers looks likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, but again, that round of rain looks light, maybe even lighter than Wednesday’s.

While it’s too early to get specific about the Christmas forecast, we talk a little bit about the kind of pattern we expect next week in our forecast discussion.

