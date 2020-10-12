Another Round Of Cool Fall Air Moves In Later This Week

October is often a month of “roller coaster” temperatures in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We often see warmer weather, then strong cold fronts bring colder and colder air south. This week, we see more of that “roller coaster pattern. A weak cold front moves through Monday, but a much stronger front at the end of the week brings another round of cool, dry fall air.

We’ll reach the 80s at times through the first half of the week, but we could see temperatures 20° lower by the end of this week.

Temperatures could drop into the 30s in some spots by Saturday morning! Despite this strong cold front, we don’t expect much rain this week. For more on our rain chances, check the forecast discussion.

Alex Puckett

