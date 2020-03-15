Another Rainy Week In Store

No Break From Rain Chances In Sight

Unfortunately, more rain is on the way as we head through the new week. Multiple upper level disturbances will push across the Tennessee Valley this week, bringing scattered showers and storms over the next 7 days. These aren’t likely to be all day washouts, but periods of rain and storms are likely at some point each day over the next 7 days.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain is likely across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee this week.

Any Severe Weather?

It is that time of year, but nothing is standing out as a big severe weather threat this week, but there are a couple of things we’ll have to watch for this week.

First, a warm front moves through the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Some meager instability will be in place, and while we don’t expect there to be much wind shear, there may be just enough to support a few strong storms that could produce some gusty winds or hail.

A strong cold front will push through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee sometime late Thursday or Friday. We’re still working out the timing and details of this system. Strong cold fronts in March can bring us severe weather, but this one doesn’t look to have the ingredients in place to support a lot of severe weather (not much surface based instability). Having said that, we’ll have to watch it closely, because these kind of systems can produce severe weather, they just don’t all of the time.

– Alex Puckett

