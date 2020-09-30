Another Nice Weekend For College Football

The weather for college football looks good again this week!

Alabama vs. Texas A&M – News 19 at 2:30pm – Bryant Denny Stadium – Expect a sunny sky with kickoff temperatures in the middle 70s. It will be in the middle 60s in the 4th quarter

Auburn at Georgia – 6:30pm – Athens, GA – Highs in Athens will be in the lower 70s Saturday. Kickoff temperatures in the middle 60s with upper 50s in the 4th quarter.

Tennessee vs. Missouri – 11am – Knoxville, TN – Expect upper 50s at kickoff with middle 60s in the 4th quarter. The high in Knoxville Saturday is 67°.

UNA at Liberty – Noon – Lynchburg, VA – The forecast in Virginia looks good. Temperatures in the lower to middle 60s under a sunny sky.

– Alex Puckett

