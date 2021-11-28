Another Freezing Night Sunday Night

Temperatures will dip below freezing, and below 30° for most of us Sunday night. Several locations will deal with a hard freeze for a few hours before sunrise Monday.

Be prepared to spend a little extra time scraping frost off the windshield in the morning, but other than that, and the cold, the weather should be fine for the Monday morning commute.

Things won’t stay cold for long this week. Some of us may hit 70° before we get to the weekend. Get more on the warmup this week in our forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter

Download Live Alert 19 for Android and iOS.