Huntsville broke another daily record Tuesday! With a strong southerly wind flow, warm air and moisture continue to surge into the region. This led to a daily high minimum temperature record being broken.

The old record for December 6th was 58 degrees, which was set back in 1998. With an observed minimum temperature of 59 degrees, the record has been broken by one degree.

Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record

Muscle Shoals also broke the daily high minimum temperature for December 6th but unlike Huntsville, it was six degrees warmer. The old record was 59 degrees set back in1956, the new record is now 65 degrees!

Warm Temperatures Continue Through Friday

The mild air will remain in place over the region through the end of the week. By the weekend, winds will shift out of the north, filtering cooler air into the region! Highs Thursday are forecast to reach the low 70s, making it the warmest day this week!

By the weekend, temperatures will cool down, closer to the average for this time of year. Highs are forecast to be near 60 degrees. By next Tuesday the mild air will return!