Another Chance Of Light Snow/Flurries Early Next Week

After showers move through over the weekend, we have another chance of light snow/flurries across the Tennessee Valley on Monday. Here is the setup for Monday morning.

Stiff north flow bringing in colder air Monday (Image: Weather Prediction Center/NOAA)

We will have much colder air in place after highs in the middle to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Expect only upper 30s to lower 40s Monday. This is a pattern for northeast Alabama and the high terrain of southern middle Tennessee to see a little snow. Futurecast picks up on this Monday.

9am Monday

Noon Monday

This is something to watch for anywhere from flurries to a dusting. It’s early, so I am only going 20%. Check back for further updates Friday afternoon and over the weekend. We’ll see what happens come Monday!







Here is a look at text from the National Weather Service in Huntsville for Monday:

This precipitation may transition to light snow showers, especially across northeast AL/southern middle TN, where upslope flow may enhance the potential for a light dusting of snow in a few of our higher terrain locations. Lingering precipitation will pull slowly northeastward and away from the region after sunrise on Monday, but strong cold advection and low stratus clouds will persist for much of the day, with temperatures struggling to reach the u30s-l40s.

