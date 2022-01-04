Another burst of cold air is on the way!

It has been a chilly start to the week for the Tennesee Valley and these conditions look to continue through the end of the week. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as southerly wind flow ushers in slightly warmer air with highs forecasted to be in the 50s.

Cold air sticks around

This will be short-lived as another system moving into the region will lead to the return of cold air. A low-pressure system will move through the region on Thursday bringing another chance for wintry precipitation to the Tennessee Valley. Once the system pushes off to the east, a burst of cold air will be ushered in as winds shift out of the north/northwest. Temperatures by Thursday night could potentially reach the teens in some locations. By Friday highs will be in the 30s before reaching back into the 50s by the weekend!

Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday

Plumbing Issues

During the winter months, temperatures can vary across the Tennessee Valley. When we begin to see temperatures fall to below freezing, 32 degrees, this is when plumbing issues can occur for residents. The cold air can cause pipes along the exterior walls to freeze and potentially burst. When water freezes it expands, this would lead to the pipe expanding and then in some cases bursting.

How to protect your pipes during cold temperatures

To help prevent your pipes from bursting during the cold-weather season, take the necessary precautions now. It is a good idea to allow your faucets to drip, this way the water is continuously moving. Consider insulating your pipes or an exposed material for the pipes. One other thing that could help would be opening the cupboard doors. By doing this, it allows the warm air from your home to circulate near the pipes keeping them, in turn, warm limiting the freeze potential.

Dangers of cold temperatures

There are many dangers when it comes to the cold temperatures of Winter that could impact both humans and pets. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Extreme cold can also cause damage to body tissue, this is known as frostbite. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in just 30 minutes or less when wind chill values are at or below -10 degrees.

If you notice someone is beginning to show signs of hypothermia or frostbite, it is important to seek medical attention. If someone is showing the signs of hypothermia, warm the person slowly starting at the core of the body. When it comes to frostbite, get indoors as quickly as possible and get in a warm, but not hot, bath. You should also stay clear of stoves, heaters, and do not use hairdryers as you could burn yourself without realizing it.

Wind Chill — What it is and how it impacts you

Some simple things you can do to protect yourself from the bitter cold is bundling up when you head out the door. Wearing gloves, hats, and scarves is the perfect way to protect your skin and can limit exposure to the cold. We also can not forget about our furry friends, it is always important to bring them indoors when we begin to see the extreme cold to protect them.