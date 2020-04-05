Analyzing The Chance For Strong Storms This Week

This has, quite frankly, been a somewhat difficult forecast period. April is often a tricky month for forecasters because the pattern is often much more volatile as the jetstream becomes more active. Couple that with some reductions in the measurements being taken and ingested into our forecast models, and it makes for a rougher time for forecasters as our weather starts to get more active.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the amount of aircraft observations available to weather prediction models. Daily totals over Europe have decreased by around 80% (from around 50 000 per day down to 10 000) since flight restrictions came into force. @WMO pic.twitter.com/7uxxr02W6j — ECMWF (@ECMWF) April 2, 2020

So, with all that being said, as the pattern gets more active, we’ll start to get more chances for severe weather. So what about this week? Well, there is a signal there could be some strong or severe storms around the middle of the week at least.

CIPS Analog For Wednesday, April 8

That’s the CIPS analog severe weather guidance for Wednesday. I’ve talked about these before. It looks at how the pattern is forecast to look and compares it to what similar looking patterns have done in the past. Patterns like the one we’ll see mid-week have produced severe weather before in the Tennessee Valley, but they don’t necessarily do it all the time either. So, what do we know now? Well, there will be some ingredients in place in the middle of the week to support some intense thunderstorms, while other ingredients will be more lacking. We expect a pretty unstable environment to be in place mid-week. Remember that unstable air is the fuel thunderstorms need to get going.

Unstable air isn’t the only ingredient you need, though. Wind shear and the upper level dynamics (the muscle to get storms going) are a bit more lacking. Bottom line: be prepared for storms this week, and we could have some stronger ones at some point, but I don’t see any slam dunk severe weather chances in the next 7 days. Pay close attention to the forecast as it could change. Our most recent forecast discussion goes into more detail about the rest of the forecast this week.

– Alex Puckett

