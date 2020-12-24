An Updated Look At Snow Chances Today

As of 5 AM this morning, heavy rain was still ongoing across much of North Alabama, but the cold air, as is often the case in scenarios like this, is slow playing us a bit.

That means the chance for this main batch of rain changing over to a wintry mix looks low. We’re already seeing the rain tapering off across Northwest Alabama at this point. While this isn’t good news for those hoping for snow, it isn’t a total deal-breaker.

A few scattered snow showers are still possible late this morning into the afternoon and evening. While not everyone will see these, a few spots might see a snow shower heavy enough to accumulate on the grass or elevated surfaces like rooftops, cars, and decks. The best chance for this is probably in the higher terrain in Northeast Alabama.

Any accumulations that do end up occurring would have no real impact. And at this point, I’d expect over 90% of our area to see no accumulation at all. Still, there’s a glimmer of hope for a few spots to see a little snow stick today.

