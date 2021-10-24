An Electric World Series

As the Braves and Astros face off in the 2021 World Series, meteorologist and lightning researcher Chris Vagasky crunched the numbers when it comes to lightning at Minute Maid Park and Truist Park and Turner Field and found lightning impacting games at these venues was pretty common between 2016 and 2019.

Vagasky found Minute Maid Park was the single most lightning-prone park in MLB, with over 24,000 lightning events impacting 51 games over the course of the three year span between 2016 and 2019. That included over 6,200 cloud-to-ground strikes within 8 miles of the stadium! While the Braves fared a bit better in total lightning during that span, lightning still impacted 46 games at Turner Field and then Truist Park, and over 1,200 cloud-to-ground strikes were recorded within 8 miles of the ballpark during a game.

There could be some storms for game one in Houston. These will be widely scattered around the Texas Gulf Coast Tuesday evening, but the main round of rain and storms moves through Wednesday during the day, clearing out in time for game two Wednesday evening. While there could be some showers for games 3 and 4 in Atlanta Friday and Saturday nights, lightning doesn’t look likely.

You can check out more about lightning impacting Major League Baseball parks in Chris’ tweets below, and give him a follow for more cool lightning info!

This year’s #WorldSeries pits two of the most #lightning prone teams against each other. The @astros and @Braves combined for 16% of the lightning detected and 14% of the lightning games in @MLB ballparks between 2016 and 2019. @espn @FOXSports — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) October 24, 2021

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

