An Electric Atmosphere in Tuscaloosa in 2021

College football fans know the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa on gameday is electric, but in 2021, it wasn’t just the Crimson Tide bringing the energy to T-town. Vaisala’s annual lightning report showed that Tuscaloosa was the lighting capital of Alabama in 2021.

Lightning strike near the Alabama Football facility

The report, which you can read in full here, details lightning statistics from across the United States and the whole world. The United States had the second most lightning strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses) behind Brazil, and within the U.S., Alabama ranked 12th in lighting strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses), behind Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Georgia.

I reached out to Chris Vagasky about which stadium in the U.S. had the most lightning strikes in 2021, and hopefully we have an answer to that soon.

Oof. Let me look at that tomorrow 😂 put in so much work on the annual report the last couple months that I didn’t think to update that!



Statewise:



Georgia > Alabama for lightning counts



Alabama > Georgia for lightning density



Tuscaloosa 2021 lightning capital of Alabama — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) January 7, 2022

Chris did compose a list of the top 25 stadiums with the most lightning activity between 2006-2020. Only two Alabama teams’ home stadiums made that list, and neither were Alabama or Auburn.

25. North Texas – Apogee Stadium

24. Florida – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

23. Troy – Veterans Memorial Stadium

22. Texas State – Bobcat Stadium

21. UCF – Bounce House

20. South Alabama – Hancock Whitney Stadium

19. Kent State – Dix Stadium

18. Louisiana – Cajun Field

17. Florida State – Doak Campbell Stadium

16. Texas Tech – Jones AT&T Stadium

15. Ole Miss – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

14. Oklahoma State – Boone Pickens Stadium

13. Vanderbilt – Vanderbilt Stadium

12. Baylor – McLane Stadium

11. Georgia Southern – Allen E. Paulson Stadium

10. Kansas State – Bill Snyder Family Stadium

9. Air Force – Falcon Stadium

8. Iowa State – Jack Trice Stadium

7. Louisiana Tech – Joe Aillet Stadium

6. Florida International – Riccardo Silva Stadium

5. Florida Atlantic – FAU Stadium

4. LSU – Tiger Stadium

3. USF – Raymond James Stadium

2. Tulane – Yulman Stadium

1. Miami – Hard Rock Stadium