An April Cooldown?

We get a bit of a cool down this week. Some spots could be in the 40s Monday morning. I don’t see any downright cold days on the way, but there may be a couple of chilly mornings next week.

We do not expect a widespread frost or freeze at this point, but it is worth noting that our usual final frost of the season comes in the first week of April.

Could it get colder again? Sure looks that way. The first two weeks of April do look unusually cool, so we are probably not completely out of the frost danger zone yet.

It’s hard to say whether we might see one more frost or freeze this spring. We might be done, but April freezes are common here too. Our average last freeze is in April.

I don’t foresee anything that cold over the next 7 days, but we’ve seen plenty of quick, late season frosts in the past.

Alex Puckett

