We are just one week away from setting our clocks back one hour. This means an extra hour of sleep for many of us!

Whether you love it or hate it the time change is coming up next weekend. Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end on Sunday, November 6 at 2 AM. This is when we will set the clocks back one hour from 2 AM to 1 AM Sunday morning.

The best way to make sure that you are on time Sunday morning is to make sure that you set your clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday night. Most digital clocks, like your cell phone and computers, will automatically set themselves to the correct time.

Besides setting clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday night, there are some other things you should check too. This includes checking smoke detectors, their batteries, and the batteries in your weather radio.

Once you have done these things, you can rest easy and enjoy that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.