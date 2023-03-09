The allergy season is becoming longer and getting worse. For those that suffer from allergies and asthma, this is not good news.

According to the USA National Phenology Network (USA NPN) parts of the Southeast U.S. are seeing plants bloom out weeks earlier than normal. This is leading to an early spring season in these areas.

Earlier spring temperatures and longer periods of freeze-free days allow plants to flower and release pollen for a longer time. Research has shown that pollen seasons in the U.S. have become longer and more intense from 1990 to 2018.

According to temperature data accessed by Climate Central, the freeze-free season lengthened by more than two weeks across the Southeast. In Huntsville, the freeze-free season has lengthened by 14 days since 1970.

As freeze-free days continue to increase, allergy seasons will also continue to increase. This means longer suffering for allergy sufferers.