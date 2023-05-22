(WHNT) — Wildfires in Alberta, Canada continue to burn, leading to smoke filtering into parts of the United States and creating a hazy effect, due to the current pattern of the jet stream.

The thickest smoke is across Alberta and Saskatchewan, but as the smoke gets caught up in the jet stream it travels further south. Due to a northwest flow on Monday, the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Regions are currently seeing thicker smoke in their atmosphere.

Rain, even smoke help fight wildfires in Alberta; new blaze brings evacuation in British Columbia

Many are just seeing hazy conditions, leading to a red tint in the sunset. This can lead to gorgeous sunsets and sunrises for these regions. But this smoke can also lead to poor air quality, which is what is happening across much of the upper Midwest.

Above is a view of the air quality across the continental United States and Canada. When the shade of color reaches the color orange, red, and purple color it shows the air quality is very unhealthy in that area. It is in those locations that residents should limit their time outdoors or even avoid physical activities outdoors.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, we are experiencing moderate conditions. What this means is that anyone who is sensitive to changes in the air or pollutants should reduce their time outdoors; for example someone with asthma.