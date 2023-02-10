We are not even to the spring month yet, and there have already been several tornadoes throughout the state. January set the record for the most tornadoes in the state of Alabama for the month.

There have already been 29 tornadoes across the state of Alabama this year! All of those took place in the month of January alone. In January 2022, there were just a total of 7 tornadoes across the state. On average we typically have just 2 tornadoes statewide during the month of January.

The height of our severe weather season is still to come during the months of March, April, and May. Looking at statewide tornado reports from 1950-2021, the month of April has the most tornadoes with 555 tornadoes across the state.

With the bulk of our severe weather season still ahead of us, how can we be more resilient against devastating weather? Resilience is the ability to prepare and plan for, absorb, recover from, and more successfully adapt to adverse events. When it comes to being resilient against severe storms there are a few things that you can do. These include anchoring mobile homes, securing carports, fortifying your roof, and knowing where your safe place is. In addition to these things, you should look at trimming trees and shrubs away from your house and any power lines.