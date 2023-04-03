It’s spring severe weather season and Alabama has definitely seen round after round of severe storms lately. In the Tennessee Valley alone, severe storms have hit the area on March 1, 3rd, 24-25th and most recently, March 31-April 1.

Severe storms have also erupted across the central and southern parts of the state, including multiple confirmed tornadoes in the Birmingham area from March 23-27.

January brought 29 tornadoes to the state, setting a record for the most January tornadoes on record for Alabama. The average number for the month for the state is two. February was quiet when it came to tornadoes but 17 were confirmed across the state in the month of March. With April bringing three as of April 3, this brings the tornado count to 49 for the year to date.

Last year to date, there had been 48 confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. Breaking it down by month, January 2022 saw just seven tornadoes, while February had nine and March, 32. April 1-3, 2022 saw zero tornadoes.

In case you are curious, there were 10 tornadoes across North Alabama and Lincoln County, Tennessee from March 1-April 3. There were nine for this period in Birmingham’s area which includes the tornado that occurred recently in Sardis City in Etowah County.

There are still surveys being done so this number may change.