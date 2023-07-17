The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties on Tuesday, July 18th.

With the amount of wildfire smoke, we have seen over the region, Sunday and Monday, the air quality in locations has deteriorated. An Air Quality Alert is issued when particulate matter concentrations, such as smoke particles, are expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

With the high level, it became unhealthy for those suffering from health problems such as asthma and COPD. When levels exceed 100, it’s recommended to limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors.

On Monday, some locations experienced an air quality index (AQI) of over 100. Huntsville saw a maximum AQI of 145, which was just under the ‘Unhealthy’ category. Once the AQI exceeds 150, the air quality becomes unhealthy for all individuals to spend an extended amount of time outdoors.

Recommendations From ADEM:

When Air Quality Alerts are issued the ADEM recommends doing some simple things to cut down on adding more pollutants to the air. When it comes to your home try to conserve electricity in any way you can and set your thermostat at a higher temperature.

Limit driving by carpooling or combining your errands when you have to go out. Avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

For more information on what you can do on an air quality alert day visit the ADEM website and click on air quality forecast.