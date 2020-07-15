After Quick Start To Hurricane Season, Atlantic Quiet For Now

It’s been a quick start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season so far this year. Fay was the earliest ever “F” named storm in the Atlantic. We measure the activity of a tropical season using something called Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or A.C.E. for short. And so far, A.C.E. is running above average in the Atlantic Basin.

A.C.E. is above average for mid-July in the North Atlantic

Since Fay, the Tropics have been rather quiet. That’s thanks in part to some dry, dusty air from the Saharan Desert moving through both the Main Development Region and Gulf.

Saharan Air Layer has limited tropical development

This will limit the potential for any tropical development some over the next week or so, but it doesn’t completely eliminate the potential for tropical development. Models have hinted at the potential for a few pieces of energy to move into the Caribbean and Gulf over the next 2 weeks and sea surface temperatures are well above average in the Gulf, pushing over 90° in some spots.

Sea Surface Temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea are running well above average (orange and red show above average SSTs).

We’ll keep an eye on the tropics over the next couple of weeks, but the “meat” of the season so to speak won’t be for another month or two. When tropical systems do form, you can track them using our interactive radar or Live Alert 19.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

