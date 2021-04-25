After A Stormy Saturday, Quiet And Warm Weather Kicks Off This Week

Saturday brought a stormy day to much of Alabama. Storms produced the worst damage south of I-85, but severe storms impacted much of the state.
Here in North Alabama, our biggest issue was hail. We had several reports of hail, including at least one report of hail at 2.5″ in diameter! Any hail larger than the size of a quarter is considered severe.
Most of the hail that fell yesterday was between the size of a dime to around the size of a quarter, but some of you found some hail much larger!
Thankfully, we’ve got some quieter weather ahead. High pressure builds in across the Southeast to start this week, keeping us warm and dry.
We’ve got more on the forecast this week on our forecast discussion.