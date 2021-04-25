After A Stormy Saturday, Quiet And Warm Weather Kicks Off This Week

Saturday brought a stormy day to much of Alabama. Storms produced the worst damage south of I-85, but severe storms impacted much of the state.

Here in North Alabama, our biggest issue was hail. We had several reports of hail, including at least one report of hail at 2.5″ in diameter! Any hail larger than the size of a quarter is considered severe.

Most of the hail that fell yesterday was between the size of a dime to around the size of a quarter, but some of you found some hail much larger!

Hail in Guntersville from Pam Mayo

Yard in Geraldine covered in hail from Cindy Burton

Lake Guntersville Hal from Brandy Smith

Hail covering the ground on Green Mountain from Anita Reck

Hail from Madison from Veronica White

Hail larger than a quarter in Madison from Blair Barnes

1 inch hail in Madison from Teresa Deathridge

Large, spiky hail in Mentone from Jay Martin

Thankfully, we’ve got some quieter weather ahead. High pressure builds in across the Southeast to start this week, keeping us warm and dry.

We’ve got more on the forecast this week on our forecast discussion.

