After A Nice Weekend, More Rain Next Week

The weather this weekend looks quite nice. After all the cloudy and gloomy weather to end the work week, sunshine returns this weekend. Temperatures start out cool in the mornings, but climb into the 60s in the afternoons. All in all, pretty nice weather through Sunday.

A Rainy Week Ahead

The nice and dry weather continues Monday, but more rain is on the way through the middle of the week.

We could see another 1-3″ of rain over the next 7 days in North Alabama, but rain will be much heavier along the coast, where some spots could get over 8″ of rain!

Temperatures stay about where we’d expect this time of year. No huge temperature swings either way are likely this week.

