After A Brief Warmup; Cold Air Returns Next Week

Monday has been cold, cloudy, and windy across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Sunshine returns Tuesday and we warm back up into the 50s by the end of this week. By the start of next week, even colder air will be moving in, though.

Cold air rushes in from the north as we head into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. And that air will be coming from way north. All the way from the Arctic

This will bring temperatures tumbling down, from highs in the low 50s Saturday, to low 30s Sunday, and maybe even staying shy of 30° by Monday!

We’ll probably see Monday and Tuesday morning in the teens, if not single digits in some spots. Some of the coldest air of the Winter so far is on the way, even if some groundhogs say winter is coming to an early end on Tuesday.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook