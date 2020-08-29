Additional Storms Likely Into The Start Of Next Week

The remnants of Laura gave us a stormy Friday across North Alabama, and even led to a little bit of damage, especially in far northern Winston County. While the remnants of Laura are moving out, we still have a lot of tropical moisture in the region, and that will likely lead to additional thunderstorms over the next few days. A few isolated storms are possible today, but better storm chances will exist Sunday and Monday





A couple of upper level disturbances will lead to clusters of storms moving through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Sunday, with another round possible Monday morning. These storms will be in an environment supportive of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps even hail. Remember: summer storms are often some of the worst weather you will see all year. Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android today for location based warnings and lightning alerts so you can stay aware when storms are in the area.

– Alex Puckett

