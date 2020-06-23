Scattered showers, storms again overnight through Wednesday

Tuesday’s storms left behind another soaking for some and hardly any rain for others; we’ll do this again with several rounds of scattered storms around Alabama and Tennessee overnight and through the day on Wednesday. Expect some fog, low clouds, and some spotty downpours overnight (especially south of the Huntsville-Decatur area and south of The Shoals). Temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s; it only warms into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine and some occasional heavy downpours.

A few storms on Wednesday could produce strong winds (over 40 MPH), lightning, and very heavy rainfall. The odds of getting more than 0.2″ of rainfall in the Huntsville area are only around 30%; that chance is nearly twice that near US 278 and along Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain.





