Activity In The Tropics: What To Expect Over The Next 7 Days

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic capable of development into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days.

The system now west of the Lesser Antilles will drift west-northwest towards the Bay of Campeche over the next 5 days. After that, the system could slip into the Gulf by early next week. The system further east will continue to drift northwest towards the eastern Caribbean by the start of next week. There’s still a good deal of uncertainty exactly how these systems will organize and how they will move over the next week. Ensemble models, rather than operational models, are often one of the best tools to determine the range of outcomes possible for a system. Ensembles run the same model multiple times with slightly different starting conditions. This helps account for uncertainty regarding the initial conditions and provide a better view of possible outcomes.

Ensemble modeling shows some support for 97L to slide into the Gulf as 98L is moving through the Caribbean by Sun. Ensemble also seems more bullish on 98L than 97L. This is something to keep an eye on, but at this point still a fairly high degree of uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/KsPvy1xZkF — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) August 18, 2020

Ensembles are in general agreement 97L (the system further west) will enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week, but there’s a good bit of spread within the Gulf. 98L (the system further east) will be in the Caribbean at the start of next week, and I would expect some sort of impacts to be felt in Florida from this system based on positioning, but it’s too early now to know if this storm would re-curve into the Atlantic or slide into the Gulf. Exactly what kind of impacts could be felt from either of these systems will depend on the exact track and intensity, and those two things aren’t things we can accurately forecast this far out. Still, I feel fairly confident the U.S. will be dealing with at least some kind of impacts from tropical systems next week. Best case scenario is these are weaker systems that provide glancing blows, but certainly the potential exists for more significant impacts as well. We’ll keep you up to date over the next several days as the forecast becomes a bit more clear with these systems.

– Alex Puckett

